Original Creative Plan For SmackDown Women’s Title At WrestleMania 35 Revealed

On Twitter former WWE writer Dave Schilling on Twitter revealed the original plan going into WrestleMania 35 was for Mandy Rose to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.
The title match was the first time that a women’s match would main event WrestleMania. Instead, it featured, Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the same match with the winner leaving with both titles.
Becky Lynch won both the SmackDown & RAW Women’s Championships that night to become "Becky Two Belts."
FYI the SmackDown women’s title match at WrestleMania was supposed to be Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville vs. Asuka.— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) March 16, 2023
