Backstage Concern In WWE Over Roxanne Perez’s Health

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed there is real concern surrounding Roxanne Perez, but did not really go into much detail as the situation is reportedly vague.

“The reason it’s so vague is because the actual situation really is so vague, they actually don’t know what exactly is going on. So until they do, they kind of have to go in there with, ‘Well, we don’t know if she’s stripped (of the title)’. Just a whole bunch of things going on.

“What I was told was it’s a vague situation in the sense that, hopefully there’s nothing wrong, but there might be.

“She didn’t faint after the match, that was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on, and they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle. I don’t know what it is, I was just told that it’s a cover story for something, and they don’t know exactly what it is so therefore it’s a vague story, because the actual situation is vague.”