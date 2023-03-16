WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Biopic Will Now Not Happen Confirm Directors

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2023

A biopic based on Vince McMahon which had been in pre-production since 2017 has been nixed.

The movie titled "Pandemonium" once rumored to have Bradley Cooper playing McMahon will no longer be progressing any further.

During a recent interview with Slash Film the directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra noted that, "Pandemonium is dead, sadly”.

Requa then added, "Vince killed it."

The film was required to be signed off by WWE Studios and Vince McMahon himself. Requa places the blame firmly with McMahon:

"So, yeah, we are on a very long list of people who got f***ed over by Vince."

A planned Vince McMahon Netflix series is reportedly in the works.

