Kevin Nash Comments On Anniversary Of Scott Hall’s Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away a year ago on Tuesday has his friend Kevin Nash took to Twitter to reflect on the anniversary. Tweeting:
“Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it’s just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us”
