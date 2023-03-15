WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Comments On Anniversary Of Scott Hall’s Passing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2023

Kevin Nash Comments On Anniversary Of Scott Hall's Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away a year ago on Tuesday has his friend Kevin Nash took to Twitter to reflect on the anniversary. Tweeting:

“Was tough to be on social media today as it was a year to the day Scott passed. Alot of people reached out. Realize it’s just another Tuesday without my partner. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of and miss him. Cassidy his daughter put a rose on his grave for each of us”

Tags: #wwe #kevin nash #scott hall

