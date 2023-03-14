Update On WWE Attempting To Legalize Betting On Matches

A number of sources have recently reported that WWE is currently in the process of negotiating with state gambling regulators to legalize betting on WWE matches.

In an update from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the state gambling commissions have not been open to the idea of betting on WWE matches, with one of the commissions "pretty much" saying no to the suggestion.

MGM Grand sportsbook is not interested in the idea being blasted as "completely ludicrous."

It has been hoped to use the Academy Awards as their template as betting on the Oscars is legal in some states, although most do not allow this.

Meltzer added that WWE is promising to have the same safeguards in place for match results as the Academy Awards does for the Oscar results.

WWE is still pushing to legalize betting in some states.