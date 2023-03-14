John Cena Rumored For Major WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match

A nixed WWE WrestleMania 39 match is reportedly "on the table" for SummerSlam 2023.

Prior to embarking on a feud with United States Champion Austin Theory, there were many rumors about Cena and Logan Paul locking up for a match, however, WWE decided to move in a different direction.

In an update with GiveMeSport, insider source WrestleVotes has revealed that nixed match is "very much on the table" for SummerSlam, with both Logan and Cena up for the bout.

"Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They’d have made mega money and it’s just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they’re megastars, so there’s got to be a reason.

The match is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it."