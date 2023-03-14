WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

John Cena Rumored For Major WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

John Cena Rumored For Major WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match

A nixed WWE WrestleMania 39 match is reportedly "on the table" for SummerSlam 2023.

Prior to embarking on a feud with United States Champion Austin Theory, there were many rumors about Cena and Logan Paul locking up for a match, however, WWE decided to move in a different direction.

In an update with GiveMeSport, insider source WrestleVotes has revealed that nixed match is "very much on the table" for SummerSlam, with both Logan and Cena up for the bout.

"Logan loved the idea and Cena was totally down it. They’d have made mega money and it’s just a matter of when. They want to tell a good story because they’re megastars, so there’s got to be a reason.

The match is very much on the table, even at a SummerSlam. All parties involved want to do it."

John Cena Comments On Why He’s Feuding With Austin Theory

John Cena is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time and one would think he might have some say about who he goes up against [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 12:11PM

Source: @WrestleVotes
Tags: #wwe #summerslam #john cena #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81084/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer