WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former Referee Believes Vince McMahon Is Secretly in Charge of AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

Former Referee Believes Vince McMahon Is Secretly in Charge of AEW

During the latest Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick explained his theory as to why he thinks Vince McMahon is secretly behind All Elite Wrestling. Patrick said:

“I’m one of those old conspiracy theory guys, I always think Vince [McMahon] is sitting behind every damn thing, and I’m usually right. I’m just a conspiracy theory guy. He may not be running the thing, but he knows everything that’s going on and there are other ways to control them. … I think it’s a work rivalry, honestly, but it’s a controlled-inner office work rivalry.”

He added, “With this deal, at least they got separate companies and they keep the appearance of separate companies and separate owners,” Patrick said. “If they’re going to control it, that’s the way to do it.”

Kevin Nash Revels He And Steve Austin Have A Pact Not To Watch AEW

During the latest episode of his, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed he has a pact not to watch AEW along with fellow Hall of Famer Steve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 12:17PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #vince mcmahon #nick patrick

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81083/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer