Kevin Nash Revels He And Steve Austin Have A Pact Not To Watch AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

During the latest episode of his, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed he has a pact not to watch AEW along with fellow Hall of Famer Steve Austin. He also believed The Undertaker has also switched off. Nash said:

“I just want to go on record today, I have not watched AEW in months. It goes back to Steve Austin and I got a pact that he’s not watching it therefore I’m not watching it and what I can tell by Twitter is [Undertaker] is now not watching it.”

“It’s nothing against any of the talent over there, anybody that does anything over there. It’s just something that we decided. It’s like lent, you have to give things up so we did that. It doesn’t change the fact that Kenny Omega is my favorite wrestler. Doesn’t change that at all.”

Tags: #aew #wwe #kevin nash #steve austin

