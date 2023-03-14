Edge Reveals Who Is "The Rated R-Superstar" Of Today's Generation

During a recent interview on the WWE After the Bell podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has some great comments to make about Seth Rollins, calling him the Rated R-Superstar of now.

“I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never be fully through with each other. I think part of the reason is that we’re so damn similar, we look at things in a very similar way. To me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, he is the Rated R-Superstar of now. He is firmly his own thing don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path but if you were trying to draw comparisons to previous generations which always seems to be the case, he’s in that ballpark.”

