WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Edge Reveals Who Is "The Rated R-Superstar" Of Today's Generation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

Edge Reveals Who Is "The Rated R-Superstar" Of Today's Generation

During a recent interview on the WWE After the Bell podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has some great comments to make about Seth Rollins, calling him the Rated R-Superstar of now. 

“I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never be fully through with each other. I think part of the reason is that we’re so damn similar, we look at things in a very similar way. To me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, he is the Rated R-Superstar of now. He is firmly his own thing don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path but if you were trying to draw comparisons to previous generations which always seems to be the case, he’s in that ballpark.”

Listen to the episode below:

WWE SmackDown Star Rumored For Big Push Due To Fan Reaction

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a SmackDown star could be on the verge of a big push all because of the re [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 11:43AM


Tags: #wwe #edge #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81076/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer