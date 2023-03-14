WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Star Rumored For Big Push Due To Fan Reaction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a SmackDown star could be on the verge of a big push all because of the recent crowd reaction to their performance in Madison Square Garden. Meltzer noted the following on LA Night:

“As far as LA Knight goes, at Madison Square Garden (Sunday night), LA Knight was in the battle royal and he got a big babyface reaction.

“Madison Square Garden and WWE, it’s a weird thing because, if it was any other arena in the country, they’d just go, ‘Ah whatever, it doesn’t matter’, they don’t listen to the crowd. But if it’s Madison Square Garden, they do listen.

“So it’s something to just remember because it helped LA Knight a lot. Obviously, he’s just there to basically be a guy who talks real good and then gets humiliated, that’s been his role since he got there, and he got a lot of offense in this match (vs Cody Rhodes on Raw), they went longer than I expected them to do, and it’s because, if the Garden fans like you…The Toronto fans are Bizarro Land, the Montreal fans are Bizarro Land – the Garden fans, when they’re Bizarro Land, it counts. So it counts for him.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
