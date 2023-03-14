WWE SmackDown Star Rumored For Big Push Due To Fan Reaction

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed a SmackDown star could be on the verge of a big push all because of the recent crowd reaction to their performance in Madison Square Garden. Meltzer noted the following on LA Night:

“As far as LA Knight goes, at Madison Square Garden (Sunday night), LA Knight was in the battle royal and he got a big babyface reaction.

“Madison Square Garden and WWE, it’s a weird thing because, if it was any other arena in the country, they’d just go, ‘Ah whatever, it doesn’t matter’, they don’t listen to the crowd. But if it’s Madison Square Garden, they do listen.

“So it’s something to just remember because it helped LA Knight a lot. Obviously, he’s just there to basically be a guy who talks real good and then gets humiliated, that’s been his role since he got there, and he got a lot of offense in this match (vs Cody Rhodes on Raw), they went longer than I expected them to do, and it’s because, if the Garden fans like you…The Toronto fans are Bizarro Land, the Montreal fans are Bizarro Land – the Garden fans, when they’re Bizarro Land, it counts. So it counts for him.”