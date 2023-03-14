Latest On Steve Austin Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 39

An update has emerged on Steve Austin being pitched a match for WWE WrestleMania 39.

WWE had previously pitched a few matches to Austin for WrestleMania including Brock Lesnar last summer and a blockbuster match with Roman Reigns. The WWE Hall of Famer was offered big money to work either match but turned them both down.

A new report from Fightful Select reveals WWE sources believe that Austin is open to the possibility of a match for the right situation and money. Austin turning down the Lesnar match was reportedly due to money, although there could have been other factors.

WWE has made fresh pitches to Austin that wouldn't "necessarily" see him used for marquee matchups. The source notes that LA Knight has been pitched, although no official confirmation.

Austin is scheduled to do some promotional work for "WWE 2K23" soon, which releases this week.