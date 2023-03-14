WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible SPOILER On Ric Flair’s WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

A spoiler has emerged on who Ric Flair could announce as the next inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE announced on Monday's RAW that Flair would be making the announcement on Wednesday, during an episode of The Bump. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio, that all signs point toward Keiji Muto (The Great Muta) being the name announced by Flair. Meltzer said:

“Ric Flair has asked to induct Muto, or has been asked to induct Muto. A lot of people thought it would be Sting, but politically that would have been tough before, I think it would have been even tougher now.

Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #ric flair #the great muta #keiji muto

