Hell In A Cell Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card

On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge opened the broadcast to call out Finn Balor.
Edge said that the match against Balor will happen at WrestleMania and the only way this can end is inside Hell in a Cell. Balor accepted the match.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 39:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (c) vs. TBD
WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
Hell in a Cell Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL
