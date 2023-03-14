Hell In A Cell Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card

On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge opened the broadcast to call out Finn Balor.

Edge said that the match against Balor will happen at WrestleMania and the only way this can end is inside Hell in a Cell. Balor accepted the match.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 39:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther (c) vs. TBD

WWE United States Championship

Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Hell in a Cell Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL