WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Hell In A Cell Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

Hell In A Cell Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card

On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge opened the broadcast to call out Finn Balor.

Edge said that the match against Balor will happen at WrestleMania and the only way this can end is inside Hell in a Cell. Balor accepted the match. 

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 39:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Women's Championship
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Gunther (c) vs. TBD

WWE United States Championship
Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena

Hell in a Cell Match
Edge vs. Finn Balor

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL


Tags: #wwe #hell in a cell #wrestlemania #edge #finn balor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81060/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer