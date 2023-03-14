WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge On Why He As The Judgment Day’s Leader Wasn't Going To Work

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

During an interview on the WWE After The Bell podcast, Edge explained that getting fans to turn him was one of the reasons why he as the leader of The Judgment Day faction wasn't going to work.

“With Edge at the helm, it’s swimming upstream because we’re trying to get an audience to turn on a character, but they know the backstory to this character, they know the real-life story behind this character, they know Adam’s story, It just wasn’t gonna work. It might have eventually with more time, but it would have taken a lot more work.”

Edge will be going up against Finn Balor inside Hell In A Cell at WrestleMania 39, while Rhea Ripley challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Dominik Mysterio wants his father to face him at the event but Rey Mysterio has been reluctant to do so.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #edge #the judgment day

