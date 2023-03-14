WWE RAW Superstars Reaches Historic Milestone

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has reached a new milestone in the company.

On Twitter, @womenswrestl17 revealed the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion "fficially become the longest reigning black world champion ( male or female) in WWE history!”

In addition, if Belair makes 399 days as champion, she will go on to surpass Becky Lynch as the longest-reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion in history.

Belair defeated Lynch to become the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 2022

Congratulations!