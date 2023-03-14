WWE RAW Superstars Reaches Historic Milestone

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has reached a new milestone in the company.
On Twitter, @womenswrestl17 revealed the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion "fficially become the longest reigning black world champion ( male or female) in WWE history!”
In addition, if Belair makes 399 days as champion, she will go on to surpass Becky Lynch as the longest-reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion in history.
Belair defeated Lynch to become the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 2022
Congratulations!
wow this is absolutely incredible, bianca belair has officially become the longest reigning black world champion ( male or female) in wwe history!🥹 pic.twitter.com/I9bk13QjrT— chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) March 14, 2023
⚡ WWE Hall Of Fame Induction "99% Done" Deal For Former WCW Star
A report from PWInsider Elite has seemingly revealed another member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. The report notes that a former a WCW star [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2023 08:16AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com