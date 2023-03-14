WWE Hall Of Fame Induction "99% Done" Deal For Former WCW Star

A report from PWInsider Elite has seemingly revealed another member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

The report notes that a former a WCW star entering the class of 2023 is a "99% done" deal and will see Stacy Keibler honored among her peers.

Keibler joined WCW in 1999 as one of the much-loved Nitro Girls. She would then go on to become Miss Hancock before joining WWE in 2001 when WCW folded. She was much admired for her long legs and also had a memorable run with The Dudley Boyz.