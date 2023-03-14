WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall Of Fame Induction "99% Done" Deal For Former WCW Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2023

A report from PWInsider Elite has seemingly revealed another member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

The report notes that a former a WCW star entering the class of 2023 is a "99% done" deal and will see Stacy Keibler honored among her peers.

Keibler joined WCW in 1999 as one of the much-loved Nitro Girls. She would then go on to become Miss Hancock before joining WWE in 2001 when WCW folded. She was much admired for her long legs and also had a memorable run with The Dudley Boyz.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #wcw #hall of fame #stacy keibler

