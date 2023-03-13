Street Fight Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has added a Street Fight to tonight’s episode of RAW on USA Network. The live broadcast will see Kevin Owens vs. face Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight.
Below is the updated lineup for the show:
- Street Fight: Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
- Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green
- Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis vs. The Judgment Day
- Elias vs. Bronson Reed
- Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight
- Brock Lesnar and Omos go face-to-face
- Edge calls out Finn Balor
