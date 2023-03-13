Update On Bray Wyatt Being Absent From WWE Television

An update has emerged on Bray Wyatt’s absence from WWE TV as well as recently missing multiple live events.

Fightful Select reports Bray Wyatt is dealing with a "physical issue" and it’s not known when Wyatt will return as it stands. There has been speculation he has creative issues but Fightful reveal they haven’t been about to confirm that and a WWE source denied it.

Wyatt is not backstage for tonight's WWE RAW.