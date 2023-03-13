WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Bray Wyatt Being Absent From WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2023

An update has emerged on Bray Wyatt’s absence from WWE TV as well as recently missing multiple live events.

Fightful Select reports Bray Wyatt is dealing with a "physical issue" and it’s not known when Wyatt will return as it stands. There has been speculation he has creative issues but Fightful reveal they haven’t been about to confirm that and a WWE source denied it.

Wyatt is not backstage for tonight's WWE RAW.

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight For Tonight’s RAW, Updated Card

LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes will compete in a first-time-ever match tonight on WWE RAW. Knight vs. Rhodes was made official after a Twitter e [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2023 05:35PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #bray wyatt

