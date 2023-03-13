WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight For Tonight’s RAW, Updated Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2023

LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes will compete in a first-time-ever match tonight on WWE RAW.

Knight vs. Rhodes was made official after a Twitter exchange between the two Superstars. The exchange started when Knight took to Twitter on Sunday night and tweeted about how WrestleMania 39 needs a LA Knight moment.

“EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting,” Knight tweeted

Rhodes then responded and proposed a match for tonight’s RAW in Providence, RI.

“Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania. If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw,” Rhodes tweeted

Knight responded and accepted the challenge:

“Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these ‘top guys’ feel the need to be in my business.Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy,”

Below is the updated card for tonight's RAW:

- LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes

- Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

- Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

- Bronson Reed vs. Elias

- RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

- Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war


