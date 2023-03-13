WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight For Tonight’s RAW, Updated Card

LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes will compete in a first-time-ever match tonight on WWE RAW.

Knight vs. Rhodes was made official after a Twitter exchange between the two Superstars. The exchange started when Knight took to Twitter on Sunday night and tweeted about how WrestleMania 39 needs a LA Knight moment.

“EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting,” Knight tweeted

Rhodes then responded and proposed a match for tonight’s RAW in Providence, RI.

“Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania. If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw,” Rhodes tweeted

Knight responded and accepted the challenge:

“Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these ‘top guys’ feel the need to be in my business.Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy,”

Below is the updated card for tonight's RAW:

- LA Knight vs. Cody Rhodes

- Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face in the ring

- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Maximum Male Models

- Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

- Bronson Reed vs. Elias

- RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

- Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring to discuss how to end their war