Ahmed Johnson Believes WWE Hall Of Famer Deliberately Injured Him

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2023

During an interview on the Pounding The Meat podcast, Ahmed Johnson explained why he thinks Ron Simmons injured him deliberately during the hight of his career which he believes was heading towards a WWE Championship run.

“Yeah, I think he did [deliberately cause injury]. I think he was also jealous and upset because here he was, the first black champion in WCW, and then here I was becoming the first Intercontinental black champion in WWF [WWE]. I think there was some jealousy there.”

“The recovery set me back a little ways, man. It messed my shot up at the world title with Shawn, which I heard I was gonna get the belt then. It really set me back, man. He really threw my career off track when he did that.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 13, 2023 03:18PM

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #ahmed johnson #ron simmons

