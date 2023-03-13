WWE Star Comments On Their Departure

NXT star Sarray commented on her decision to leave WWE and head back to her native Japan after spending two years with the company.

Sarray signed with WWE back in 2020 but her debut in the company was delayed for a year due to the pandemic. On her social media, Sarray commented on her departure, thanking the company and the fans:

“No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE Thank you WWE, Thank you Sarray, Thank you WWE Universe”