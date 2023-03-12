New Tag Team Match Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

A new tag team match has been announced for Monday's WWE RAW.
The company has announced that the Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will team up to go up against Gargano and Dexter Lumis on the show.
Finn Balor is set to go face-to-face with Edge on the show.
Can @JohnnyGargano & @DexterWWE survive @ArcherofInfamy & @DomMysterio35 of #TheJudgmentDay tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/A8CT6sG4z7— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2023
