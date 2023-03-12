Hulk Hogan May Have Hinted At Tag Team Entering The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

On his YouTube channel, WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke about Rey Mysterio being in the WWE Hall Of Fame this year. He also mentioned a tag team that he feels is very deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, The Rougeau Brothers.

“For years and years, he’s carried the torch, but then I thought, who could be next? Who could be just as deserving and then my first thought was one of the great tag teams of all time, The Rougeaus Brothers. Jacques Rougeau and his brother Raymond Rougeau, those two guys, need to be in the Hall of Fame. I’m voting for them. Hopefully, they will be the next inductees into the Hall of Fame. I think it just might happen. I got a really good feeling about that one brother.”

There is speculation that The Rougeau Brothers will be in the class of 2023. The team consisted of real-life brothers Jacques and Raymond Rougeau, best known for their time in WWF from 1986 to 1990.