The Usos Reach Another WWE Milestone

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2023

The Usos have reached another WWE milestone.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have now held the WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships for 600 days. They first won titles from Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money In The Bank on July 18, 2021.

The New Day had the second-longest reign, holding the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships for 483 days from August 23, 2015 to December 18, 2016.

