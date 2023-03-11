Arn Anderson's Eldest Son Barrett Has Passed Away Aged 37

Arn Anderson's son Barrett has sadly passed away at the age of just 37. Arn shared the news today on his social media. He tweeted:
"Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37."
WNS sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Arn and his family at this time.
⚡ Jerry Lawler Returns Home Following A Stroke
WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is back home and recovering after suffering a stroke last month. Lawler was out to lunch with fri [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 11, 2023 01:53PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com