Arn Anderson's Eldest Son Barrett Has Passed Away Aged 37

Arn Anderson's son Barrett has sadly passed away at the age of just 37. Arn shared the news today on his social media. He tweeted:

"Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37."

WNS sends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Arn and his family at this time.