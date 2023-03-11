Jerry Lawler Returns Home Following A Stroke

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is back home and recovering after suffering a stroke last month.
Lawler was out to lunch with friends and was found outside his Fort Myers, Florida, home. PWInsider reported that Lawler recently returned to his home in Memphis, Tennessee, as he had been attending outpatient therapy in Florida.
WNS wishes Lawler all the best with his recovery.
