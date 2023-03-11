WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jerry Lawler Returns Home Following A Stroke

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2023

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is back home and recovering after suffering a stroke last month.

Lawler was out to lunch with friends and was found outside his Fort Myers, Florida, home. PWInsider reported that Lawler recently returned to his home in Memphis, Tennessee, as he had been attending outpatient therapy in Florida. 

WNS wishes Lawler all the best with his recovery.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #jerry lawler

