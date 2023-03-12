Danny Doring Explains How Lita Helped His Career

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her return to the company recently and is scheduled to team with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39, in a 6-Woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.

Former ECW talent Danny Doring recently commented on the WWE Hall Of Famer, explaining how she helped his career during an interview with Busted Open Radio, Doring said:

“She did so much for our careers, Roadkill and I, as anything. She gave our characters depth; she put us on the map as far as all that goes. So we owe a lot to her.”

On Lita signing with WWE in 2000:

“We were absolutely happy for her and supportive of her. At that time, Lita and Jazz were — a lot of the other women [in ECW] were basically valets — they were legit fighters. … So to see them battle it out in WWE and beyond and what they’ve been able to accomplish has been pretty cool.”