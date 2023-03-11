New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced more content for Monday’s WWE RAW.
The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) go up against Maximum Male Models (Mace & Mansoor), and Johnny Gargano will team up with Dexter Lumis vs. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio.
This joins an already stacked card on the road to WrestleMania 39:
- Brock Lesnar and Omos face-to-face
- Edge and Finn Balor face-to-face
- Non-title match: Raw Women's Champ Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green
- The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Maximum Male Models (Mace & Mansoor)
- Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
- Elias vs. Bronson Reed
