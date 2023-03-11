Big Name Set To Induct Rey Mysterio Into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

A big name is set to induct Rey Mysterio into the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Konnan will induct Rey on the night before WrestleMania 39. Meltzer reveals this was a request direct from Mysterio himself.

Konnan has never appeared on a major WWE event. Konnan wrestled briefly as Max Moon on non-televised matches in 1992 but those never aired on television and the character debuted with Paul Diamond playing the role.

Congratulations to @reymysterio on being the first inductee for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame! 🐐#SmackDown #WrestleMania #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ly6XQnZHe1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 11, 2023