Big Name Set To Induct Rey Mysterio Into 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 11, 2023

A big name is set to induct Rey Mysterio into the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Konnan will induct Rey on the night before WrestleMania 39. Meltzer reveals this was a request direct from Mysterio himself.

Konnan has never appeared on a major WWE event. Konnan wrestled briefly as Max Moon on non-televised matches in 1992 but those never aired on television and the character debuted with Paul Diamond playing the role. 

Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio #hall of fame

