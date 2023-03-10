News On John Cena’s Schedule Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 39

In an update on John Cena's WWE return PWInsider reports Cena will be able to work WrestleMania 39 this year as his movie schedule is all based back in the U.S. right now.

He just completed filming on Ricky Stanicky last weekend in Canada and also started shooting the movie Grand Death Lotto on Monday, just before appearing at that night’s RAW. He will continue to film that movie while appearing for WWE.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter also confirmed that Cena will be available for WWE TV over the next several weeks.