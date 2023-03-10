The future of The Elite in All Elite Wrestling has been the subject of much speculation over recent weeks. There have been many reports suggesting Omega is considering departing AEW for WWE when his contract expires, however, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reports AEW is trying to sign The Elite to long-term deals before they become free agents. Meltzer said:

“AEW is working on signing the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to new long-term deals well before they become free agents. With the Bucks, while they may do well in WWE, it’s not guaranteed, and they will have a better schedule in AEW meaning more time with the family and also less matches and can do their style.”

“With Omega, he doesn’t have kids and he would likely get a major push and would have no end to having fresh opponents. It would also close the door to Japan that he’s waited years to re-open. But he did at least consider and have talks with WWE 2018-19 and wasn’t negative about WWE at all while making his choice to go to AEW. Khan did say he hoped Omega would be in the company for a long time to come.”