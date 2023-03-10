WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reportedly Discussing A Major Australia Stadium Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2023

WWE Reportedly Discussing A Major Australia Stadium Event

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reveals WWE is in talks to hold a major stadium show in Western Australia, similar to Super ShowDown which was held there in 2018.

The 2018 Super ShowDown drew 70,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, headlined by Triple H vs. The Undertaker. WWE did also hold a 2019 live event there.

Looking further back to 2002 the company held the Global Warning event with over 56,000 fans attending.

