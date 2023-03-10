WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bully Ray Blasts AEW Refereeing Issues In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 10, 2023

Bully Ray Blasts AEW Refereeing Issues In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the state of the refereeing in AEW on Busted Open Radio, with not much positive to say:

“I’m bringing to light the refereeing issues in AEW which continue to happen week after week for no good reason other than complete, utter, and sheer ignorance or laziness.

“And that’s all I can chalk it up to.”

He mentioned the recent match between Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal from the March 8 episode of AEW Dynamite as an example.

WWE Announces Change To Fatal Five-Way Match For SmackDown

WWE has announced that Xavier Woods will be replacing New Day partner Kofi Kingston in tomorrow's fatal five-way Intercontinental title matc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 09, 2023 07:39PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #bully ray #hall of fame

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81013/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer