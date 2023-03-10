Bully Ray Blasts AEW Refereeing Issues In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the state of the refereeing in AEW on Busted Open Radio, with not much positive to say:
“I’m bringing to light the refereeing issues in AEW which continue to happen week after week for no good reason other than complete, utter, and sheer ignorance or laziness.
“And that’s all I can chalk it up to.”
He mentioned the recent match between Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal from the March 8 episode of AEW Dynamite as an example.
