WWE Announces Change To Fatal Five-Way Match For SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

WWE has announced that Xavier Woods will be replacing New Day partner Kofi Kingston in tomorrow's fatal five-way Intercontinental title match which also includes Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross.

As reported recently, Kingston suffered a leg injury last week on SmackDown with his status for WrestleMania 39 is up in the air. It is hoped he will not require surgery.

