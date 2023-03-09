WWE Announces Change To Fatal Five-Way Match For SmackDown

WWE has announced that Xavier Woods will be replacing New Day partner Kofi Kingston in tomorrow's fatal five-way Intercontinental title match which also includes Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, LA Knight, and Karrion Kross.
As reported recently, Kingston suffered a leg injury last week on SmackDown with his status for WrestleMania 39 is up in the air. It is hoped he will not require surgery.
Get ready for the Fatal 5-Way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match tomorrow night on #SmackDown!@AustinCreedWins is ready to fill in for New Day teammate @TrueKofi with a huge opportunity! Will things be looking up up or down down for the 2021 #KingoftheRing winner? pic.twitter.com/BhLqWmxZ6S— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2023
⚡ FOX CEO Reveals They Are Not Yet "Engaged" With WWE on Media Rights
During the Morgan Stanley Investors Conference this week, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch commented on TV media rights renewal talk between WWE and [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 09, 2023 05:42PM
