FOX CEO Reveals They Are Not Yet "Engaged" With WWE on Media Rights

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

During the Morgan Stanley Investors Conference this week, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch commented on TV media rights renewal talk between WWE and the media conglomerate. WWE has a deal with FOX which will expire in 2024 and new media rights negotiations will take place this year. 

During the conference, Murdoch said that FOX has not yet "engaged" with WWE on media rights as yet, saying:

“They have been great partners. They’ve been great partners throughout our relationship. If they ultimately sell the business, I hope the acquirer will be as great as they’ve been. I hope the management team stays intact there. They’ve done a tremendous job. From a rights point of view, we’re focused on the rights renewal. We haven’t engaged with them on the rights yet, we’re ready to engage with them when they ask and they’re ready. Ultimately, our appetite for renewal depends on what happens with the rest of our sports portfolio.”

WWE is currently exploring the potential sale of the company, so may well be holding off until then.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe on fox #smackdown #lachlan murdoch

