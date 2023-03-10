Estimated PPV Buys For AEW Revolution 2023

AEW Revolution on March 5 2023 was an action-packed card.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed the estimated buys for the first AEW PPV on 2023:

“The hope was that the strong word of mouth would cause late buys to end up at least close to about 137,000 of Full Gear, but right now I’d go with a 120,000 to 129,000 number that will probably grow to just under or a little over 130,000 with late buys.

“Given 130,000 was my expectation if things stayed even in interest from the last show due to expecting a 7,000 buy drop due to an $80 Jon Jones fight the night before, and ultimately, the number falls into the category of what I’d say was okay.

“Did MJF as a heel champion prove to be a major draw? No. Did he prove to hurt the PPV numbers? No as well.”