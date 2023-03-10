Kevin Nash Says Hulk Hogan Comments Were Taken Out Of Context

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has addressed comments he made about Hulk Hogan on a recent episode of the WWE Legends show which airs on A&E. During his Kliq This podcast, some of his comments were reportedly edited and therefore it made it seem like he had a negative opinion towards Hulk Hogan.

"It’s funny because people who are in our business, in our industry, that watched a lot of that happen live, like Eric (Bischoff) is talking on that and he says some different things, but it’s so hyper-edited. I’m hearing what they’re using for my sound bite, and I’m thinking like, wow, that wasn’t even in that context. It’s almost like I came across harsh at Hogan the way they edited me.

There was a three or four minute part in there where I was discussing to them that night he joined us. I’m in the ring and my mind I’m saying, ‘Fu**, that’s Hulk Hogan, like, Hogan’s with us’, because I equate it as a mark, like Hogan was nothing but the main event.

That’s what Hogan was. He was just a main event guy. If you were in something with Hogan, especially in that fu**ing red and yellow. But, if you would have heard me say that during that show, I think coming from me, a part of the faction, is more impactful than somebody else or a voice over person stating how over Hulk is or was or wasn’t."