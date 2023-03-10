Kevin Nash Says Hulk Hogan Comments Were Taken Out Of Context

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has addressed comments he made about Hulk Hogan on a recent episode of the WWE Legends show which airs on A&E. During his Kliq This podcast, some of his comments were reportedly edited and therefore it made it seem like he had a negative opinion towards Hulk Hogan.
"It’s funny because people who are in our business, in our industry, that watched a lot of that happen live, like Eric (Bischoff) is talking on that and he says some different things, but it’s so hyper-edited. I’m hearing what they’re using for my sound bite, and I’m thinking like, wow, that wasn’t even in that context. It’s almost like I came across harsh at Hogan the way they edited me.
There was a three or four minute part in there where I was discussing to them that night he joined us. I’m in the ring and my mind I’m saying, ‘Fu**, that’s Hulk Hogan, like, Hogan’s with us’, because I equate it as a mark, like Hogan was nothing but the main event.
That’s what Hogan was. He was just a main event guy. If you were in something with Hogan, especially in that fu**ing red and yellow. But, if you would have heard me say that during that show, I think coming from me, a part of the faction, is more impactful than somebody else or a voice over person stating how over Hulk is or was or wasn’t."
⚡ FOX CEO Reveals They Are Not Yet "Engaged" With WWE on Media Rights
During the Morgan Stanley Investors Conference this week, FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch commented on TV media rights renewal talk between WWE and [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 09, 2023 05:42PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com