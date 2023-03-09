WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Cody Rhodes Comments On His Wife Brandi Potentially Appearing On WWE TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

Cody Rhodes Comments On His Wife Brandi Potentially Appearing On WWE TV

During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes commented on his wife Brandi potentially appearing on WWE television. During her original run with WWE she was a ring announcer but has competed in AEW. Cody said: 

“We always, from a professional standpoint, we always wanted to do everything separately. In one of the last interviews she had done before I left (AEW), a guy [Dan Lambert] was making fun of me in the ring, and she went out there and didn’t need me anywhere near it. She very much can defend herself and can fight her own battles. Very separate in that. I wouldn’t rule it out, but she absolutely loves watching what I’m doing. She has some stuff that she’s working on secretly, unrelated, and I ain’t going to spoil it, unrelated, will not spoil it. Definitely, never say never.”

Sarray Reportedly Returning To Japan

Sarray has reportedly departed WWE. Tokyo Sports reports that the NXT star has left the company on good terms with her contract recently ex [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 09, 2023 07:50AM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #brandi rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81006/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer