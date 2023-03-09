Cody Rhodes Comments On His Wife Brandi Potentially Appearing On WWE TV

During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes commented on his wife Brandi potentially appearing on WWE television. During her original run with WWE she was a ring announcer but has competed in AEW. Cody said:

“We always, from a professional standpoint, we always wanted to do everything separately. In one of the last interviews she had done before I left (AEW), a guy [Dan Lambert] was making fun of me in the ring, and she went out there and didn’t need me anywhere near it. She very much can defend herself and can fight her own battles. Very separate in that. I wouldn’t rule it out, but she absolutely loves watching what I’m doing. She has some stuff that she’s working on secretly, unrelated, and I ain’t going to spoil it, unrelated, will not spoil it. Definitely, never say never.”