Sarray Reportedly Returning To Japan

Sarray has reportedly departed WWE.
Tokyo Sports reports that the NXT star has left the company on good terms with her contract recently expiring. She will return to Japan on May 16th.
Sarray, also known as Sareee, signed with WWE in 2020, although debuted in 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Tokyo Sport reports that Sarray is leaving WWE.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 9, 2023
We've been asking about her for months, but haven't gained a solid response from WWE.
