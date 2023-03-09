WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Sarray Reportedly Returning To Japan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

Sarray Reportedly Returning To Japan

Sarray has reportedly departed WWE.

Tokyo Sports reports that the NXT star has left the company on good terms with her contract recently expiring. She will return to Japan on May 16th.

Sarray, also known as Sareee, signed with WWE in 2020, although debuted in 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Triple H Planning To "Stack" The Card For WWE WrestleMania 40

We've not yet witnessed WrestleMania 39, but plans are seemingly underway for the fortieth anniversary. Philadelphia will host Wrestlemania [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 08, 2023 02:09PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #sarray #sareee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81003/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer