Mick Foley Has Been Contacted About WWE Hall Of Fame Induction This Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 09, 2023

During his Foley is Pod show, Mick Foley revealed he has been asked to induct somebody into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, although he noted WWE needs to approve it

“I received a text message from someone I’d had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame. As this plays out, we will see. There’s always a chance that request will be denied, but I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in. As of this moment, I’m counting on being there at the Hall of Fame to induct this person. I’m not going to tell you who it is, but we will all find out together or if it’s ixnayed. I’ll let you know at that juncture in time. I’ll let you know after the Hall of Fame who it was that asked me, but it was a daymaker for sure. Someone who had many different options and asked me, so I was really flattered, readily accepted, and we will see how that comes to pass, if it comes to pass.” 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #mick foley #hall of fame

