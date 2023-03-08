WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Announces Backlash 2023 Will Take Place in Puerto Rico

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2023

WWE Announces Backlash 2023 Will Take Place in Puerto Rico

WWE announced today that Backlash 2023 will take placeSan Juan, Puerto Rico and music artist Bad Bunny will be hosting the event.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BAD BUNNY TO HOST BACKLASH LIVE IN PUERTO RICO ON SATURDAY, MAY 6

WWE today announced that the two-time GRAMMY award-winning and global recording artist Bad Bunny will host Backlash on Saturday, May 6, live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Backlash marks the first WWE premium live event to take place in Puerto Rico since January 2005.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn't able to attend New Year's Revolution at el Coliseo," said Bad Bunny. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won't miss it."

"We're excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow," said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "Bad Bunny is one of the world's most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

To learn more about registering for general ticket presale opportunities, please click here. Additionally, official Backlash Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location. For more information, please click here or call 855-346-7388.

Additional details on Backlash will be announced in the coming weeks.


Tags: #wwe #backlash #bad bunny #puerto rico

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80994/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer