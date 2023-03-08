Triple H Planning To "Stack" The Card For WWE WrestleMania 40

We've not yet witnessed WrestleMania 39, but plans are seemingly underway for the fortieth anniversary. Philadelphia will host Wrestlemania 40 in 2024. The 40th anniversary of WWE's marquee event will be held outdoors at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024.
In a report from GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes commented on the 40th edition of the event, noting it will have a stack the card:
"Next year they’re going to pack and stack the hell out of the card, because of the anniversary. It means something to Triple H."
