Paul Heyman Reveals Working With Roman Reigns Is "Spiritually Orgasmic"

During an interview with Jimmy Traina on SI Media, Paul Heyman revealed how he feels about working with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman said:

“Spiritually orgasmic. I often say the relationship, when you work with somebody so closely behind the scenes in the pursuit of doing something that can garner this type of critical acclaim, that the pursuit has to be so transparent and so open with one another that in a completely non-sexual way, you’re far more intimate with that person than you are with your own family. Because in order to reach those levels, you have to expose your own vulnerabilities, your own fears, and your own concerns.”

“All great villains don’t see themselves as the villain. It’s the portrayal of a hero that was pushed too far, went too far, and accomplished too much, that once they reached that level no one else could attain, he felt the burden to stay at that level, and the responsibilities and the obligations and the accountability of being at the level weighs on you.”