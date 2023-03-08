WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Paul Heyman Reveals Working With Roman Reigns Is "Spiritually Orgasmic"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2023

Paul Heyman Reveals Working With Roman Reigns Is "Spiritually Orgasmic"

During an interview with Jimmy Traina on SI Media, Paul Heyman revealed how he feels about working with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman said:

“Spiritually orgasmic. I often say the relationship, when you work with somebody so closely behind the scenes in the pursuit of doing something that can garner this type of critical acclaim, that the pursuit has to be so transparent and so open with one another that in a completely non-sexual way, you’re far more intimate with that person than you are with your own family. Because in order to reach those levels, you have to expose your own vulnerabilities, your own fears, and your own concerns.”

“All great villains don’t see themselves as the villain. It’s the portrayal of a hero that was pushed too far, went too far, and accomplished too much, that once they reached that level no one else could attain, he felt the burden to stay at that level, and the responsibilities and the obligations and the accountability of being at the level weighs on you.”

WWE RAW Superstar Returns To NXT, Big Match Set For Stand and Deliver

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels announced that Grayson Waller will have a match at the 2023 Stand and Deliver premium li [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 08, 2023 07:25AM


Tags: #wwe #paul heyman #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80993/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer