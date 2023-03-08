WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE RAW Superstar Returns To NXT, Big Match Set For Stand and Deliver

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 08, 2023

WWE RAW Superstar Returns To NXT, Big Match Set For Stand and Deliver

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels announced that Grayson Waller will have a match at the 2023 Stand and Deliver premium live event on Saturday, April 1st. Michaels then revealed that RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano will be Waller’s opponent.

Gargano came to the ring and had a quick brawl with Waller. 

WWE NXT Results (3/7/2023)

The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE NXT RESULTS (3/7/2023) The Roadblock 2023 special-theme [...]

— Dustin Lee Mar 07, 2023 10:25PM

 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #stand and deliver #grayson waller #johnny gargano

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80989/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer