WWE RAW Superstar Returns To NXT, Big Match Set For Stand and Deliver

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels announced that Grayson Waller will have a match at the 2023 Stand and Deliver premium live event on Saturday, April 1st. Michaels then revealed that RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano will be Waller’s opponent.
Gargano came to the ring and had a quick brawl with Waller.
JOHNNY GARGANO IS BACK IN NXT!!!@ShawnMichaels has picked @JohnnyGargano as @GraysonWWE's #StandAndDeliver opponent 😱😱😱#WWENXT | #NXTRoadblock pic.twitter.com/nWvAhYs0zM— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2023
