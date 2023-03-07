The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/7/2023)

The Roadblock 2023 special-themed episode of WWE NXT kicks off with the usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by the legendary John Cena.

Tiffany's Epiphanies

From there, we see Tiffany Stratton in a studio and she begins giving her "Tiffany's epiphanies." She runs down the lineup and brings up the stakes involved in many of the matches, as footage is cut in while she talks.

Jailhouse Street Fight

Tony D'Angelo vs. Dijak

Once she wraps up, we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. as the camera pans the crowd and Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the 2023 installment of WWE NXT Roadblock.

Tony D'Angelo's theme hits and "Da Don" makes his way out and heads to the ring for our opening contest. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by Stacks for his Jailhouse Street Fight showdown against Dijak.

He settles in the ring and Vic Joseph runs down the rules for this unique match, which are shown in a graphic that flashes on the screen. His theme dies down and now the entrance tune for his opposition plays.

Dijak emerges as the color on the screen transitions to black-and-white. He heads to the ring around the Jailhouse set up at ringside, which you must lock your opponent inside to earn the victory in this bout. We see footage in a split screen window of Dijak's gruesome finger injury from his last high-profile match-up.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. We see a night-stick used straight out of the gate, as D'Angelo takes it to Dijak. He knocks him out to the floor and heads out after him. He hits a nice belly-to-belly suplex on Dijak on the floor.

Dijak starts to take over at ringside, even getting "Da Don" inside the Jailhouse cell, however he is unable to shut the door and latch it, which must also take place before this contest is considered over. D'Angelo fights back but Dijak keeps control of the offense, even stopping to throw a chair in Stacks' face, Sabu-style.

Back in the ring, Dijak hits a High Justice sit-out choke slam on a steel chair. He heads out to the floor and reaches under the ring, where he grabs several more steel chairs and throws them in the ring. The fans chant "We want tables," of course, as their reaction. Typical, "Thanks for the turkey, but wait, hey ... no bread?" stuff from today's wrestling generation!

We see D'Angelo fight back into the offensive driver's seat, where he hits a crazy back-suplex off the ropes in the corner. Dijak flips all the way over and crashes onto some of the steel chairs he threw into the ring earlier. After this, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Dijak laying D'Angelo out across a table set up at ringside. He heads back into the ring and then slingshots himself over the ropes, landing with a vicious flying elbow smash that puts "Da Don" through the table. The fans go wild.

Dijak takes a lifeless D'Angelo over to the Jailhouse cell and puts him inside. As he goes to shut the door, D'Angelo stops him and the two push-and-pull with the door. D'Angelo grabs the repaired dislocated finger of Dijak and yanks on it to free himself. He then slams Dijak down on the floor.

We see Dijak fight back into the lead, where he grabs Stacks and brings him into the cell. He chokes him as D'Angelo tries shutting the door on the cell for the win. Dijak ends up fighting his way out, but D'Angelo takes it to him. He knocks Dijak down at ringside and then wears out a steel chair across his back.

As it looks like D'Angelo has this one wrapped up, he goes to put Dijak in the Jailhouse cell, only for Dijak to hit him with a mule kick low-blow to drop him. He then drags the lifeless D'Angelo into the Jailhouse cell. As he goes to slam the door shut, Stacks dives in front of the door like a man saving someone from a bullet.

The door crashes onto him and Dijak follows up, but then turns to D'Angelo, who suddenly is recovered and has a crowbar in hand while still in the cell. He beats the p*ss out of Dijak with said-crowbar and then shuts him in the Jailhouse and latches the door for the win. Fun opener.

Winner: Tony D'Angelo

McKenzie Mitchell Talks To NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

We shoot backstage where McKenzie Mitchell is with "Aww shucks" Roxanne Perez, who timidly talks about being nervous ahead of her NXT Women's Championship defense against Japanese legend Meiko Satomura tonight.

She says she has done everything she can do in preparation for tonight's match. She says she needs to walk into NXT Stand & Deliver as NXT Women's Champion. She says if that's not pressure enough, she has to defeat Meiko tonight.

She says it would be just as big as when she won the title. She says she's anxious and nervous and her heart is beating out of her chest, but she's ready, and she'll do whatever it takes to leave the ring as champion. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Josh Briggs Checks In With Kiana James

We return from the break and see Kiana James giving her assistant some orders when in walks Josh Briggs. He says he doesn't want to get in anyone's business, but says Brooks Jensen's happiness is his happiness. She says she understands and thinks they're finally starting to click.

Briggs points to some roses on her desk and says he's in love with her. He says he'd jump in front of a bus so she could walk across the street. She mentions things feeling off (didn't she just say they're starting to click?) and mentions some things coming up that she didn't expect.

She keeps looking at a Planner on her desk that she seems nervous about. They end up making plans for a make-up date and Briggs walks off.

Gallus & Pretty Deadly Face-Off

And now for the douche-chill segment of the week. Gallus comes out and calls out Pretty Deadly, noting it's easier to talk trash when you're not in front of someone. They then call them out.

Pretty Deadly appears on a podium in the crowd and the douche-chills begin. They banter and bicker back-and-forth in comedic fashion until Woflgang loses his cool and yells at them all to "SHUT UP!" He tells them to get to the point.

They make it clear that they want their hands back on the precious, precious NXT Tag-Team Championships. They said they lost them and just as they were about to re-gain them, Gallus came back and ruined things for them.

Gallus says their return had nothing to do with them, but rather they came back to beat the crap out of any and every team on the roster. They tell Pretty Deadly if they really can't live without the titles, they can come take them. They lay them down and dare them to come take them.

Pretty Deadly get worked up and drop their mics, noting they are going to do exactly that. They head to the ring but Wolfgang slingshots them into the ring over the ropes. Gallus then proceeds to beat them down. They run them off and stand tall to end the brief segment.

Lyra Valkyria Coming After Meiko Satomura Or Roxanne Perez Next

A Lyra Valkyria vignette airs. She mentions that she and Meiko Satomura will meet again. She tells Roxanne Perez they're on different paths but fate decided they should collide. She says whomever emerges as the champion when the two meet tonight is who she has her sights set on.

Ilja Dragunov Addresses JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee Cameo

Ilja Dragunov is shown in a vignette where he addresses JD McDonagh and vows to exact revenge on him when all is said-and-done. We then see Dragon Lee in the crowd in a quick on-camera cameo appearance.

Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher

Now we head back inside the CWC where Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers emerge and make their way down to the ring. They will take on the three-man team of Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher, when WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 returns.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of Indus Sher's theme music and out comes Veer Mahann, Sanga and Jinder Mahal for our next match of the evening.

With both teams in the ring, the brawl immediately breaks out among all six guys. Bodies start flying out to the floor and the action is ongoing all over the place. We see The Creed Brothers taken out on the floor and then Breakker is beaten down as well.

As one-half of Indus Sher brings Breakker into the ring, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Breakker fights his way back into the offensive driver's seat with a nice Steiner-line, and then he tags in Creed.

Creed works over the indus Sher member as well, however he ends up on the defensive and then Mahal tags in. Creed hits a big suplex on Mahal to fight back into control of the offense. He then tags in Breakker. Mahal wants no part of him, so he tags in Sanga.

Sanga and Breakker start duking it out, with the former gaining the upper-hand, Sanga lands some big back elbows on the NXT Champion in the corner. Breakker fights back into competitive form and then he and both of The Creed Brothers hit dives out to the floor onto Mahal and Indus Sher.

After this, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this six-man tag-team bout. When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress with the heel trio in the offensive lead.

Vic Joseph and Booker T point out that Carmelo Hayes has joined them on special guest commentary for this match. They make it clear that Hayes is scouting Breakker, as he expects to be the next challenger to his WWE NXT World Heavyweight Championship.

We see the trio of Breakker and The Creed Bros. fight back into the offensive lead, where things culminate with Brutus and Julius hitting a modified Doomsday Device for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers

Looking At The Breakup Of Toxic Attraction

We see an extensive video package telling the story of the break-up of Toxic Attraction and the ongoing rivalry between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane. After this, Meiko Satomura is shown warming up in her ring gear backstage.

The Grayson Waller Effect With Shawn Michaels

We shoot backstage after the match and we see Grayson Waller getting pumped up ahead of his Grayson Waller Effect with special guest, Shawn Michaels. We also see HBK backstage with Prince Albert nervously getting ready for the segment. We then head to another commercial break.

After we settle back in from the break, Grayson Waller is in the ring with his Grayson Waller Effect set in the ring. He calls this the most important Grayson Waller Effect of all-time. He then introduces his special guest, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels.

HBK emerges to a huge pop and then heads to the ring as the fans in the NXT Universe sing along with the lyrics to his iconic theme. After the music cuts off, they keep singing as HBK takes a seat alongside Waller.

Waller tries to continue talking, but the fans drown him out with chants. Waller says if he was ten years old he'd be chanting along with them. He then says he became more of a Bret Hart guy than a Shawn Michaels guy. The fans chant "H-B-Shizzle" as Michaels begins responding.

Michaels says he and Waller used to be cool and asks him what happened that changed this fact. Waller talks about jealously as he was becoming the number one guy. He says HBK is treating him the same way Vince McMahon treated him because he didn't fit the image that "the powers that be" had for the top star.

Shawn takes exception to this, saying the reason Waller isn't "the guy" is because he took his shot at Vengeance Day against Breakker and missed. He says he told him it wasn't his fault what happened at New Year's Evil. He says the guy Waller needs to criticize is the guy in the mirror.

Waller says maybe HBK should do the same. He says the only reason Michaels is sitting where he is behind-the-scenes in NXT is because his best friend had a heart attack, referring to Paul "Triple H" Levesque. HBK says Waller is going to keep taking the digs. He says Waller is right, he's only in the position he is because his friend asked him for help.

The back-and-forth continues until HBK stands up from his seat and shouts, "Enough!" Waller then challenges Michaels to take his suit off and tune up the band for one more match. Michaels takes his jacket off as fans chant "One more match!"

Michaels says for over a decade he's had many challenge him for a WrestleMania dream match. He tells Waller he thinks he's something special. He says people have been backing Brinks trucks up to his door for years trying to get a WrestleMania match from Mr. WrestleMania.

He says he knows Waller thinks he's something special but he's just the latest guy to do it in 2023. He says it's happened before and it'll keep happening as the years go on. He says nothing would make him happier than whooping his ass at NXT Stand & Deliver.

He says the reality is, there's someone who wants to kick his ass even more. He then says Waller will get his wish for a match at NXT Stand & Deliver. He says his opponent won't be Shawn Michaels, it will be this man ... and then the theme for Johnny Gargano hits and out comes Johnny Wrestling to a huge pop from the NXT Universe.

Gargano hits the ring and beats Waller down. Waller retreats and Gargano stands tall in the ring as the NXT Universe in attendance chants "Johnny Wrestling!" After that, we head to another commercial break.

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jane

When we return from the break, we see Gigi Dolin in the ring finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. Her music dies down and she awaits the arrival of her opponent.

Jacy Jane's theme hits and her former Toxic Attraction co-member emerges from the back to a ton of boos from the NXT Universe in attendance. She heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two lock-up as the fans immediately break out in dueling chants, with half the crowd chanting in favor of Gigi and the other half for Jacy.

Gigi and Jacy brawl so intensely that they crash through the ropes together and splatter on the floor down below. They keep swinging as they work their way back to their feet and back in the ring, where Dolin starts to settle into the offensive lead.

Now the action spills out on the floor where we see a steel chair pulled out from under the ring. Dolin beats Jane down as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Jacy Jane beating down Dolin in the ring as the fans try and rally behind the orange-haired former Toxic Attraction member. Dolin fights her way into the lead and hits a roll-up out of nowhere that earns her an unexpected three-count for the victory.

Winner: Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jane Attacks Gigi Dolin

Once the match wraps up, we see Gigi Dolin celebrating her victory as her theme music plays when out of nowhere, Jacy Jane sneak-attacks her from behind. She beats her down and then heads out to the ringside area.

Jane reaches under the ring and pulls out a steel chair. She unfolds it and shoves Dolin's head through the chair. She heads to the middle rope with intentions of leaping and stomping on it while it's around Dolin's neck, but officials hit the ring and stop her before she can.

Josh Briggs & Fallon Henley Talk To Brooks Jensen

Now we shoot backstage where Fallon Henley is telling Brooks Jensen she feels awful about Valentine's Day. Jensen says he's sorry for taking so long to get over it. They both say they're just happy the other is alright at the same time.

In comes Josh Briggs who delivers the good news to Jensen, who takes it with excitement. He then gets a text or call from her and tells them to quiet down so he can answer. He then picks up the phone and in attempted suave fashion says, "Hey girl ..."

We then see Briggs tell Fallon as Jensen walks off excited that someone else sent Kiana flowers. He asks Fallon what the hell they're gonna do. Fallon says she thinks she has an idea.

Bron Breakker Calls Out Carmelo Hayes For NXT Stand & Deliver

Now we head back inside the CWC where an unexpected visit from Bron Breakker goes down. The NXT World Heavyweight Champion heads to the ring unannounced and grabs a microphone.

He says he was supposed to say what he's about to say next week but he's gonna do it now. He tells Carmelo Hayes to come out, noting he's ready for his toughest challenge on the biggest stage possible -- NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

Hayes makes his way out and heads to the ring. Breakker says the two have both been on separate journeys but all-along he has known that it was inevitable that they would share the ring together. Breakker says he kept tabs on Carmelo along the way knowing this. Hayes says he did the same.

The two recall a meeting behind-the-scenes about changes coming to NXT and how they were each hand-selected as the future stars of the brand. They said they each proved themselves and agree it's time for the showdown to find out who is the real top dog in the promotion.

The match is made official as the two shake hands. It will be Bron Breakker putting his title on-the-line against Carmelo Hayes in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 on April 1 during WrestleMania Saturday.

Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase

We shoot backstage and see Thea Hail doing some yoga and meditating with Tyler Bate when up walks Chase University to watch. The Schism then come out as it's time for our next match of the evening, which will feature Joe Gacy going one-on-one against Andre Chase.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the break, Andre Chase has already made his entrance and the bell has apparently already sounded to start this one off, as the two are in the middle of their match, in progress.

Gacy is dominating the offense, taking it to Chase as the fans inside the CWC try and rally behind the Chase U leader. Chase starts firing away with punches and begins shifting the offensive momentum in his favor.

We see some more back-and-forth action and then a bunch of madness unfolds at ringside with Thea Hail eventually conquering her fears to the delight of Chase and Chase U, however Chase turns into a big shot from Gacy who finishes this one off and gets the pin fall victory.

Winner: Joe Gacy

A Quick Message From Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

Now we shoot to a vignette where Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre talk about the downfall of former longtime NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, as well as the duo of Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile. They say next week they march forward towards claiming their goal.

Duke Hudson Is Fed Up With Chase U

We return from the break and see Chase U walking backstage. Thea Hail talks about things being good because she finally overcame her fears. Chase supports this and then Duke Hudson finally snaps and says he's sick of celebrating losses. He says they're a bloody joke.

Wes Lee Issues Another NXT North American Title Open Challenge

Now we shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. He talks about Nathan Frazier emerging as the competitor for his latest NXT North American Championship Open Challenge.

He then says he wants to do it again. He then announces he'll do another open challenge. Before he can finish, he is confronted by Axiom. He tells Lee that next week it's gonna be them two sharing the ring. Lee says if he makes it to the ring first next week, then it's on.

NXT Women's Championship

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Meiko Satomura

We head back inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T run down some action scheduled for next week's show. After that, we hear Meiko Satomura's theme and the Japanese women's wrestling legend emerges.

Satomura heads to the ring for our main event of the evening. Her music dies down and then the familiar sounds of Roxanne Perez's entrance tune plays. The reigning and defending NXT Women's Champion heads to the squared circle and settles inside.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening here at the annual WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 special themed-event. Roxanne and Meiko go face-to-face in the middle of the ring and shake hands. Meiko puts the squeeze on Roxanne's hand during this as the fans "ooh" and "ahh."

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as soon as this bout gets started. When we return from the break, we see Satomura is controlling the action. The commentators inform us it has been a feeling out process throughout the break.

Perez starts to take over on the mat. She sends Meiko out to the floor and when she goes out for a follow-up dive through the ropes, she is met with a big shot from the Japanese women's legend. Back in the ring, Satomura continues to go to work on the champ.

Satomura starts to put her striking arsenal on display as the commentators sing her praises. The fans rally behind the champ with "Roxy! Roxy!" chants as Perez starts to shift the offensive momentum back in her favor.

Satomura misses a flipping Scorpio Rising spot, but Perez avoids it and blasts her with a drop kick that sends her out to the floor. She hits the ropes, builds up a full head of steam and dives through them on the opposing side of the ring, where she splashes onto Satomura with authority.

Back in the ring, Perez works her over some more until she shifts things and then takes her to the top-rope. Satomura heads up after her looking for a super-plex but Perez avoids it. Perez looks for a Russian leg-sweep off the top but Satomura avoids that.

Perez tries power-bombing Satomura off the ropes but Satomura elbows her way free. She kicks Perez down and climbs back up. She leaps off but lands on the knees of the champ on the way down. Perez goes for an inside cradle but Satomura kicks out.

As she recovers, Perez hits a Russian leg-sweep and floats over for the pin fall attempt, but Satomura kicks out. Satomura takes back over on offense. Perez elbows her way free from the grasp of Satomura, but Meiko snatches her up again moments later and launches her overhead.

We see Satomura hit the same spot that won her the NXT UK Women's Championship in the past, however Perez kicks out of the follow-up pin attempt. The two fight out to the floor where Perez looks for Pop Rox, but Satomura avoids it by holding onto the ring apron.

Satomura hits a big spot on Perez on the floor and then rolls the lifeless champion back into the ring where she goes for the cover. Perez gets her foot on the ropes to avoid being put away, however, so the action continues.

A dueling chant breaks out among the NXT Universe in attendance and then literally out of nowhere, Perez rolls up Satomura and defeats "the final boss" for the pin fall victory. Vic Joseph even yells out "Whoa! Whoa!" as the pin fall seemed to come out of the blue.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez Collapses, Stretchered Out After The Match

We see a nice show of respect from the Japanese legend after the match, as an emotional Meiko Satomura hands the title to Roxanne Perez and raises her hand. Perez collapses after this and passes out.

The referee calls for help and her theme music dies down as officials run down to ringside and then call out a ton of medics from the back. We hear them yelling "Where's the EMTs?!" frantically and asking for a stretcher, which is rolled down to ringside.

They help her on the stretcher and Booker T throws his headset down to check on the NXT Women's Champion, which is also his former star pupil from the Reality of Wrestling promotion and school he runs out of Houston, Texas. He checks on her with concern as she is rolled onto a stretcher.

We hear the crowd cheer as she is rolled out on the stretcher with Booker T, Shawn Michaels and a ton of medics and NXT officials walking with her looking concerned. The camera follows this all the way through the backstage area and to the parking lot where she is loaded up in an ambulance.

That is how the WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 special themed-event wraps up. We head off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!