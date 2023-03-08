WWE Issued Two Cease & Desist Over Austin Theory

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been referring to himself "The Now" but two independent wrestlers are taking issue with that and have sent two cease-and-desist letters to WWE to stop them from using it.

Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins have been on the independent circuit for years competing under that name which they believe they have a claim to.

In an interview with Hudson Valley Post, Vik Dalishus explained their shock as they have had it copyrighted since 2006:

“My initial reaction was shock, because of the fact that we have had it copyrighted since 2006, and there’s many people in WWE who know Hale and I, know our names, and know we own it. After shock goes away, we decided to reach out.

“We consulted with some friends who knew about the situation professionally and we were guided to an awesome lawyer named Mike Dockins, ‘the gimmick attorney’ who specializes in trademarks. We have sent two cease and desist letters to WWE, they acknowledged one and said they would look into it. Looking into it doesn’t stop it from being on TV.

“Our next step is a lawsuit for trademark infringement and creating confusion in the marketplace.”