Update On The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE has yet reveal any inductees for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The ceremony is set to be held following Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, March 31 at the Crypto Arena. Dave Meltzer noted on today's Wrestling Observer Radio that the company has begun the process of asking people to appear at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony but it remains unclear why nobody has been announced as yet.

There is some speculation the number of inductees could be reduced this year.