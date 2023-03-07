New Features Announced For WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode

2K Games has provided new details on the expanded MyGame mode in WWE 2K23 with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze.

UPUPDOWNDOWN AND 2K REVEAL FEATURES OF WWE® 2K23 MYGM

Hosts Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze included as playable GMs

In partnership with 2K, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze – hosts of WWE’s popular UpUpDownDown YouTube channel – revealed all the new features coming to MyGM mode in WWE® 2K23, in a new episode out now. MyGM immerses players in the role of a WWE General Manager, allowing them to draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more, with the goal of beating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles.

MyGM has expanded significantly in WWE 2K23, with several new and upgraded features. New playable GMs include Woods and Breeze themselves, as well as Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, and new brands to manage include NXT 2.0 and WCW. New match types and stipulations, including Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage, Backstage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing, and Tornado Tag are also available.

MyGM now allows up to four players to join the action locally, and new Seasons and Seasonal Challenges offer tremendous replay value. Shake-ups are available through the course of a season, changing the way the game is played, and Slammy Awards can now be earned at the end of each Season. Keepers are a new feature that grants GMs the opportunity to keep some of their roster ahead of the next Season’s draft, depending on cost to resign and roster morale. Also new for WWE 2K23 is the Hall of Fame. The best GMs who earn ten Hall of Fame trophies by completing Seasonal Challenges will secure their place in the Hall of Fame, along with bragging rights.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available for purchase on March 14, 2023. WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available for purchase on March 17, 2023. For more information on WWE 2K23, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe on YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K23 and #EvenStronger.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).