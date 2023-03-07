Kevin Nash Calls WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper “A Bully”

Kevin Nash has revealed he didn't care much for WWE Hall of Famer ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper believing he was a locker room bully.

Nash made his comments during his Kliq This podcast, saying:

“I didn’t care for Roddy at all. I thought he was a bully. I think he bullied people. I think he kind of bullied his way around. He told a lot of fu**ing stories about being really good with his hands and all this other sh*t. He came at me one night in the fu**ing locker room in Boston and I fu**ing b*tch smacked him. Hulk was in that room and so was Pac (X-Pac) that are still alive. Randy (Savage) was in there. I don’t know if Eric was in there or not.”

“I remember when Piper had his podcast. He called me up on the phone and he said, ‘Can we go over it and I’ll say I threw you out of the room?’ ‘No.’ I guess somebody had brought it up and it was his torn quad. There were people that just kept going to it.”