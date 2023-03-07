The Iron Sheik Comments On Vince McMahon's New Mustache

As previously reported, Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE RAW in Boston to visit John Cena.

McMahon was also reported to be in the Gorilla position all night during the live broadcast. A report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that the belief is there is more going on than WWE is letting on in regards to McMahon being there.

McMahon's physical appearance backstage was also the talk of many as he has dyed his hair and now has a small mustache. His new look came as a shocked to many who never thought McMahon would be seen sporting facial hair.

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, famed for his trademark mustache has praised McMahon for his new tash. Posting the following on Twitter:

KENNEDY MCMAHON LOOK EXCELLENT pic.twitter.com/h7ViBH8A2I — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 7, 2023

There is currently a fake Vince McMahon mustache photo circulating online. No real photo of McMahon's new look has emerged.